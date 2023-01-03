Man escapes court after being sentenced to jail
A man leapt from the dock and escaped from a court seconds after being handed a jail term for assault.
Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court after a failed chase by security staff.
He had been found guilty of assaulting Connor Wilson at a hostel where they were staying in Leyland Road, Southport, on 19 November.
It was not clear if Bunclark remained at large and Merseyside Police has been asked by the BBC to comment.
He had denied actual bodily harm but was convicted after a trial and sentenced to 16 months.
Nardeen Nemat, prosecuting, told the court the victim was awoken in his bed by being hit in the face with his own rugby ball.
He found Bunclark, of St Oswalds Lane in Netherton, and two other men in his room. Bunclark told him to get out while the other man, who had thrown the ball, punched him.
Mr Wilson, who was bleeding, went down to reception to seek help but the two men followed and in the ensuing pushing, shoving and arguing they both punched him and he fell to the floor unconscious, the court heard.
He suffered a fractured cheek bone but was too afraid to go to hospital in case he was attacked again and while it had since healed it constantly clicks, the court heard.
In a victim impact statement he told how he has had to move out of Merseyside as a result and his mental health has suffered.
Jailing Bunclark, who has previous convictions for violence, Judge Garrett Byrne said he had a history of breaching court orders and there was no realistic prospect of rehabilitation.