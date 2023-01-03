Sefton Park: Man arrested over report of sex offence on teen
- Published
A man has been arrested following an allegation of a "serious sexual offence" against a teenage girl in a park.
Officers were alerted to the incident in Sefton Park in south Liverpool at 14:35 GMT on Monday.
Merseyside Police said a 32-year-old man was being questioned by officers.
Det Insp Paul McVeigh said the investigation was in its early stages and urged anyone with information to come forward.
"We are looking for any information, including anyone seen in suspicious circumstances at or near to the location [on Monday] afternoon," he added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.