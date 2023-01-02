Wallasey pub shooting: Sister says Elle Edwards was her soulmate
The sister of Elle Edwards, shot on Christmas Eve, has described has as "her soulmate".
Lucy Edwards said her older sister was "her best friend" and the "kindest person ever", who was "beautiful, inside and out".
In the social media tribute, she said she should not be waking up in the new year without her "partner in crime".
Ms Edwards, 26, was shot a week ago outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, while celebrating Christmas.
She was hit in the head as several shots were fired towards the entrance of the pub at about 23:50 GMT.
Four men were also injured, including a 28-year-old who was critically hurt, but whose condition is no longer life-threatening.
Merseyside Police has appealed for information about a dark-coloured Mercedes seen in the pub car park that was used in the attack.
Three people arrested over Ms Edwards's death have been released by police.
A 31-year-old from Tranmere was held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder but has been released pending further inquiries.
Another Tranmere man, aged 30, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on bail.
On Friday, Ms Edwards's father paid tribute to her, describing her as "the most beautiful and bright star".
In a statement, the family also said that she had "so many amazing plans for the future", and that "Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her".
