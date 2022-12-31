Wallasey pub shooting: Prayers said for Elle Edwards at three churches
- Published
Prayers have been said for Christmas Eve pub shooting victim Elle Edwards and her family at three churches.
Candles were also lit for the beautician a week after the 26-year-old was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral.
Ms Edwards' father has said she was "the most beautiful and bright star" as police appealed for information to find those responsible for the attack.
A Tranmere man, 31, remains in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
The prayers were said at Holy Apostles and Martyrs, Wallasey Village URC and St Nicholas to enable the community to "come together".
The Holy Apostles and Martyrs' catholic church was open from 14:00 to 17:00 GMT for prayer for Ms Edwards.
Canon Philip Moor, whose niece and nephew were also at the pub at the time of the shooting, said the community was "extremely shocked".
He said: "It is saddened, devastated but I would say the community is hurting at the moment.
"We want to reach out to start the process of healing."
Ms Edwards died after several shots were fired towards the entrance of The Lighthouse at about 23:50 GMT on 24 December.
Merseyside Police appealed for information about a dark-coloured Mercedes in the pub car park that was used in the attack.
Four men were also injured including a 28-year-old who was critically hurt but whose condition is no longer life-threatening.
Another Tranmere man, aged 30, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison.
A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on bail.
