Wallasey pub shooting: Elle Edwards's family needs answers, say police
- Published
The family of a 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot at a pub on Christmas Eve "need answers", police have said.
Elle Edwards, who was hit outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, near Liverpool, was described by her family as "the most beautiful and bright star".
They said the beautician, who was not thought to have been the target of the attack, was "the glue that held this big family together".
A Tranmere man, 31, remains in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
In a statement read by Merseyside Police on their behalf, the family said: "There was no-one as beautiful as our Elle May.
"Her looks, her laugh and the way she would light up a room as soon as she walked in.
"She had this way about her that as soon as you met her you just instantly fell in love with her.
"Everyone that met Elle knew how special she was."
The family said Elle's laugh was "infectious", adding that "anyone who was around her had a good time".
Elle he had "so many amazing plans for the future", they said. "Christmas and our family will never be the same again without her."
At a media conference held at Merseyside Police headquarters, with Ms Edwards' father Tim Edwards alongside her, Det Supt Sue Coombs went on to say: "Elle's family are understandably devastated by her shocking and needless death.
"They need answers and now it's more important than ever that people come forward and tell us what they know."
She appealed for information about a dark-coloured Mercedes that was seen in the pub car park on the night of the shooting.
"We want to know where it came from and where it's gone since then," she said.
She said "we need people to take a stand against criminals".
"These people don't deserve to be walking our streets, they don't deserve to be protected, they belong in prison."
Det Supt Coombs added: "We've already spoken to a large number of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of CCTV footage and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry still.
"We are committed to finding the persons responsible for Elle's death and putting them behind bars."
Ms Edwards died after several shots were fired at the entrance to The Lighthouse at about 23:50 GMT on Christmas Eve.
A man, 28, was critically hurt and three others suffered non life-threatening injuries in the attack.
Another Tranmere man, aged 30, who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been recalled to prison and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, who was held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on bail.
