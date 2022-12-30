Wallasey pub shooting: Prayers and candles for Elle Edwards
A church is holding an afternoon of prayer for Elle Edwards who was killed in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve.
Merseyside Police said the 26-year-old beautician was not thought to have been the target when she was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey.
The Holy Apostles and Martyrs in Wallasey is opening on Saturday for prayers for Ms Edwards and her family.
Canon Philip Moor, whose niece and nephew were also at the pub, said the community was "devastated".
Four men were also injured in the shooting - one critically.
Three people have been arrested and remain in custody over the attack.
'Shocked and saddened'
A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
A man, 31, also from Tranmere and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry have been held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Canon Moor said: "As we were celebrating the joy of the birth of Jesus we were extremely shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic shooting on Christmas Eve.
"The local community has been devastated by this terrible event.
"The Lighthouse pub is right at the heart of our community and my own niece and nephew were there, along with so many others at the time of the incident."
He said it had been "the place" to gather for young people for many years.
The Catholic church has invited people to visit between 14:00 GMT and 17:00 on Saturday.
The parish priest added it was an "opportunity to come together and have some quiet time, light a candle and say a prayer or simply have a cuppa and a chat".
Ms Edwards died after several shots were fired at the entrance to the Lighthouse at about 23:50 on Christmas Eve.
On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley said Ms Edwards' death had been "the most appalling and callous murder".
He said Merseyside Police would "not rest until we bring the offenders to justice".
