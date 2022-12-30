New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
- Published
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List.
Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005.
Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law, to deny parole to killers who refuse to disclose the body's location.
Dr Gee Walker set up a charitable foundation to tackle hate crime.
She was recognised for services to diversity and racial injustice for her work as founder and patron of The Anthony Walker Foundation.
"I really do appreciate being recognised for what we do," she told BBC Radio Merseyside.
"I'm grateful and I appreciate those who thought of me and the work we do.
"My voice speaks for Anthony and I know he would be pleased."
'Helping families'
Ms McCourt was recognised for services to families of the victims of unlawful killing.
Her daughter's killer, Ian Simms, was released from jail in 2020 despite never revealing where her body was.
She had tirelessly campaigned for Helen's Law, which was enacted in 2021.
Ms McCourt, 79, said: "I never thought I would get anything. I was doing it for helping families in similar situations.
"I think with Helen, she would just be so delighted that other families may not have to go through what we've had to go through."
The annual honours also recognised Elaine Clarke, founder of Baa Bar in Liverpool, who was made an OBE for services to hospitality.
University of Liverpool and Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust Professor of Medical Microbiology Nigel Cunliffe, becomes an overseas OBE for services to infectious disease and vaccine research.
Pauline Weatherall, Digital Atlas Manager at the National Oceanography Centre was appointed MBE for services to bathymetry, the study of ocean and other underwater floors.
People's roles during the coronavirus pandemic continued to be recognised with BEMs awarded to Neil Atherton from Widnes, Rachael Fraser from Widnes, Toni Hanlon-Crown from Wirral and Sandra Roscoe from Prescot for their services to the community during Covid-19.
Liverpool footballer Andy Robertson becomes an MBE for services to association football, charity and to young people.
Film and TV actor Stephen Graham, from Kirkby, best known for his roles in This Is England, Line of Duty and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, was appointed OBE for services to drama.