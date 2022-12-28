Daresbury house fire: Man dies two weeks after fiancee
A man has died following a fire at his house, two weeks after his fiancee was fatally injured in the blaze.
Kieran Naylor, 33, died on 26 December after sustaining serious injuries during the fire on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire, on 12 December.
Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day after.
"Kieran and Rebecca are now reunited forever and they will always be in our hearts", his family said in a tribute to "the best son, brother and uncle that anyone could have wished for".
Cheshire Police said investigations into the cause of the fire were still ongoing, but it was not believed to have been suspicious.
Mr Naylor's family said they were "completely heartbroken and devastated".
"Kieran really was the best son, brother and uncle that anyone could have wished for and he will be sorely missed by everyone who had the pleasure to have known him", they said.
"Kieran and Rebecca are now reunited forever and they will always be in our hearts."
In their statement they thanked "everyone who tried to help Kieran and Rebecca following the fire".
Ms Foster's family said earlier that they were the "perfect" couple and had planned to spend the rest of their lives together.
They would "never be able to fulfil their dreams", they added.
