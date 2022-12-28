Wallasey pub murder: Police say they will not rest in pub killer hunt
Police are "relentlessly" hunting the killer of a 26-year-old woman who was shot at a pub on Christmas Eve and will target "anybody harbouring them".
Elle Edwards was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Merseyside.
Four other people were hurt, including a man, 28, who remains in hospital.
Dep Ch Con Ian Critchley said he "will not rest" until they find those responsible for "facilitating or harbouring" the killer.
Merseyside Police believe Ms Edwards was not the target of the attack.
Dep Ch Con Critchley described the shooting as "the most appalling and callous murder".
He said: "We will not rest until we bring the offenders to justice, and by that I mean the person who pulled the trigger of the gun in the most indiscriminate way... anybody who was responsible for arranging, facilitating or harbouring this individual and anybody who continues to withhold information on who has done this or indeed where the weapon is.
"We will be tireless in our approach to find justice for Elle and her family."
Several shots were fired at the entrance to the Lighthouse at about 23:50 GMT on Christmas Eve. The pub was packed with mainly young people.
Ms Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Speaking outside the Lighthouse, Mr Critchley said the force had "made great strides forward".
"We have two people in custody already, they are on warrants of further detention, but I am still appealing for information," he said.
"To be murdered in the most horrific and brutal way by the most cowardly of actions is quite incomprehensible for us all."
He said the public are "appalled" and "scared" but have provided "some tremendous intelligence and community support to help us with our investigation".
Asked if he could directly link the shooting to a feud between gangs in Wirral, Mr Critchley said: "We have seen over a number of months some level of escalation here."
He said the force had made a number of arrests and drugs and weapons seizures and "the small few cowards who seek to prey on the vulnerability of others for their own greed" will not be tolerated.
