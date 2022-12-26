Wallasey pub shooting: Two arrested after Elle Edwards killed on Christmas Eve
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.
Beautician Elle Edwards died in hospital after being shot in the head at The Lighthouse in Wallasey Village.
Police said a 30-year-old man has been arrested in Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
A 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, they added.
Both suspects have been taken into custody and will be questioned by detectives.
Four other people who were at the pub were also injured - one of those, a 28-year-old man from Beechwood in Wirral, is still receiving medical treatment, according to police.
Merseyside Police believe Ms Edwards was not the target of the attack, and Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs described her death as a "cold-blooded shooting".
"Elle's family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them," she said on Monday evening.
"We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice."
Earlier, Ms Edwards' colleagues at Nova Hair and Beauty Studio in Moreton, Wirral, said they were "absolutely lost for words".
"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel, we are all heartbroken, thinking of your family right now Elle," they wrote on Instagram.
Several shots were fired at the entrance to The Lighthouse at about 23:50 GMT on Christmas Eve. The pub was packed with mainly young people.
Ms Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
One of Ms Edwards' friends, called Jess, said people initially thought they had heard fireworks when the shooting started.
"But automatically everything just stopped and we had a feeling that something wasn't right," she told Sky News on Monday.
She said she felt "numb" when she saw her friend on the floor, with people trying to help her.
Police are appealing for more information, especially from those who were in the pub at the time of the shooting.
"We are also appealing to motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything on Dashcam or CCTV to contact us and every bit of evidence is crucial to the investigation," Det Supt Coombs said.
Merseyside Police earlier said it had stepped up its presence in the area after the shooting.
It follows other high-profile shootings on Merseyside in the past year including the deaths of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Knowsley Council worker Ashley Dale.