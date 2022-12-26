Quarry Green: Murder charge over death of woman, 20
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Liverpool.
Courtney Boorne, 20, was found critically injured by emergency services in Quarry Green, Northwood, at about 16:40 GMT on Friday.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, Merseyside Police said.
Liam Cain, 19, of Skipton Road, Liverpool, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.