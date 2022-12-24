Cost of living: Families lifted by free grotto experience
Twinkling lights, sleigh bells and even real reindeer - a visit to Santa's grotto echoes with laughter and excited gasps of surprise and delight.
But beneath the smiles there is an undercurrent of worry as the cost of living crisis bites.
The festive season always stretches people's finances but this year will be particularly difficult for many.
With that in mind, a free grotto in Bootle, Liverpool, has been created by the Community by Nature charity.
More than 100 families were invited along, with some describing to the BBC how important community support is to them as they struggle to make ends meet.
'Any parent wants to give their child the world'
"It's heartbreaking for parents not to be able to give your child everything," Katy Kays said.
"We're a family living on benefits and we do have vulnerabilities so it's not that easy to just go out and get a job so things are tight and it's a struggle.
"We're putting double into the gas and electricity metres at the moment just to keep the kids warm, the cost of food has gone up and we're still on a benefit we were on before everything went up in price so it's hard to live day to day at the moment it really is."
She added: "As a parent it's heartbreaking and emotional because any parent wants to give their child the world," she said.
"A lot of families are struggling and not reaching out for help when they should be especially at this time of year and this is a time where this community is pulling together and helping each other as best we can."
'Missing mum's funeral'
Terri Anne Gallagher said: "We've had to cut back a lot, it's had a really bad impact on my partner, he's from Holland and we didn't even have the money to make it to his mother's funeral.
"It's a constant battle choosing between keeping the house warm and sometimes the kids will eat but we can't afford to."
She said her son has a kidney condition and has been in and out of hospital.
"It's paramount we keep him warm or he'll end up back in hospital. I don't know what we'd do without this place, they've helped us with so much," she said.
'A lifeline'
Andy McCarthy said the centre was a "lifeline for local people".
"I've found my wage reduced in buying power, we can't do the shops we used to do. There's a lot of reductions we've had to make," he said.
"This place is a lifeline for people the amount of people they help is incredible.
"The L20 area is so deprived and they've put their centre right in the middle of L20."
"They never make you feel 'less' getting help from them, their hearts are in the right place and I'm not bothered as long as my kids are getting what they need."
Community By Nature's chief executive officer Kate Jameson said: "We wanted to create a really magical experience for local families in the area, some of whom live with poverty, disability and mental health issues - all of which have been made worse by Covid.
"We wanted to give them the chance to experience something which would be out of reach for most local families because of the costs involved and these children really do deserve to have this experience."
