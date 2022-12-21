Merseyrail to limit services during January rail strikes
- Published
Merseyrail will run a limited service during four days of strikes to help passengers make essential journeys, the operator has said.
RMT union members have voted to take action on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January as part of a dispute over pay and conditions.
Merseyrail said as a result, it could only offer a "45-minute service calling at all stations on selected lines".
Managing director Jane English said it had worked with Network Rail to ensure it can "run the best service possible".
A Merseyrail representative said as has been the case on previous strike days, the number of trains it could run was "limited by the number of Network Rail signalling and maintenance staff that are available".
"As a result, the operator will run a 45-minute service calling at all stations on selected lines between 07:30 and 18:30 to help passengers make essential journeys," they said.
They added that there would be "no rail replacement during the strikes" and advised anyone who needed to travel outside the hours of service "to make alternative travel arrangements".
Ms English said the operator had "worked closely with Network Rail to ensure we are able to run the best service possible on these strike days and allow passengers to make essential journeys".
"Please be patient with us, we will get you where you need to be," she added.