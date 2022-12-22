Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
- Published
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed.
Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries.
At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10 years and nine months and four years and nine months respectively.
All three men, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle.
They had also admitted possessing guns without a certificate.
The court heard two of the three broke into the ex-Everton manager's house in north Liverpool via the balcony while his partner and her teenage daughter were in the premises in February 2021.
Rimmer and Hastings were shown by telephone data to have been carrying out reconnaissance of the area in the days before the raid, the court heard.
Michael Scholes, prosecuting, said the offences were invariably carried out in the later afternoon or early evening as two of the men were on tags as part of their licence conditions.
Rimmer, Hastings and Martin targeted properties throughout Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and North Wales, police said.
Some of the thefts included a Mercedes car valued at £55,000 and jewellery worth £95,000.
'Shotguns and firearms'
Mr Scholes said: "The team had access to a number of high powered stolen vehicles and most significantly a very large supply of cloned number plates which were deployed to disguise the vehicles they were using from the attentions of the police.
"CCTV footage shows that whenever engaged in offending they wore face masks or balaclavas or similar to prevent facial recognition," he said.
Judge Robert Trevor-Jones said: "Shotguns and firearms were taken in some of the burglaries, and that is a deeply concerning aspect.
"Clearly, the fact that you were prepared to steal such dangerous weapons - which could only have been intended for transfer within the criminal community - is a material aggravating factor."
The 63-year-old Italian coach left Everton to become head coach of Real Madrid for a second time in 2021.
He has won 20 trophies, including league titles in four countries and the Champions League three times, doing so twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.
