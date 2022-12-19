Daresbury house fire: Family heartbroken over woman's death
The family of a woman killed in a house fire have said their lives "have been torn apart" by her death.
Rebecca Foster, 32, died two days after a fire at her home on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire on 12 December. Her fiancé Kieran Naylor, 33, remains in a critical condition.
Police are investigating the blaze but do not believe it was suspicious.
Ms Foster's family said they were the "perfect" couple and planned to spend the rest of their lives together.
"Sadly they will never be able to fulfil their dreams," they added.
A statement described Ms Foster as a "loving and caring daughter" and her family also thanked "everyone who tried to help Rebecca and Kieran on the night of the fire".
Cheshire Police said Mr Naylor was being treated in Whiston Hospital in Prescot, Merseyside.
