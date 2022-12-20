Woman guilty of sex attack at Everton v Manchester City match
- Published
A woman who sexually assaulted a man at a football match has been sentenced.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Jemma Whiteside attacked the man at Everton's game against Manchester City at Goodison Park on 26 February.
The 40-year-old from Manchester was found guilty at a trial and sentenced to a nine-month community order.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Mike O'Kane said Whiteside's "unprovoked and entirely unexpected" attack had caused "both upset and embarrassment".
The CPS said Whiteside has attended the match as a Manchester City supporter and whilst she was inside the stadium, she had sexually assaulted a man she did not know "entirely without warning" and made a sexually charged comment towards him.
Mr O'Kane said the man was "subjected to an unprovoked and entirely unexpected sexual assault".
"The incident caused both upset and embarrassment to the victim," he said.
"He further noted in his victim personal statement... that 'it should not matter whether the assault was by a man or a woman, it should be treated the same'.
"The Crown Prosecution Service would echo that."
Whiteside was sentenced at Sefton Magistrates Court to a nine-month community order and ordered to undertake 15 days of a rehabilitation activity.
She was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £400 in compensation, £200 in costs and a £95 surcharge.
