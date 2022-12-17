Walton taxi driver strangled and racially abused
A taxi driver was strangled and racially abused by a passenger in Liverpool, police said.
The victim was "left shaken and distressed" after the attack in Oakfield Road, Walton, at about 15:30 GMT on Thursday.
Merseyside Police said they arrested a man who was found nearby.
They have charged a 51-year-old man with racially-aggravated intentional harassment and intentional strangulation.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Adult Remand Court on Saturday.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
