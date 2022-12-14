Cheshire and Merseyside arrests in county lines drugs raids
- Published
Thirteen people have been arrested on suspicion of a county lines drugs conspiracy across Cheshire and Merseyside.
Eleven people were held after some 200 officers targeted addresses in Runcorn, Widnes and parts of Merseyside.
Two more were arrested while serving prison sentences for separate offences, Cheshire Police said.
The suspects, aged between 20 and 52, were being questioned on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.
The raids were a culmination of a six month investigation into drugs moving from Merseyside into Runcorn, police said.
Ch Insp Andy Blizard said: "This morning's operation focused on individuals who are suspected of being part of serious and organised crime known to the public as county lines."
The criminal practice involves organised gangs moving drugs in and out of different areas.
The officer said it was well known that children and vulnerable adults were often exploited by gangs as a result.
He added: "The action we have taken today is part of our dedication and commitment in protecting our community and ensuring Cheshire is and always will be a place of hostility towards people who cross into our borders to commit crime."
Ch Insp Blizard urged people to contact police if they suspected organised crime happening.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk