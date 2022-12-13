Croxteth crash: Boy, 13, was caring, family say
- Published
A 13-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a car near a cinema "was a loving and caring boy", his family has said.
Harry Kinney-Ryan was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra at Stonedale Retail Park on the East Lancashire Road, Croxteth, on the evening of 7 December.
He later died in hospital.
Paying tribute, his family said: "He always made those around him laugh and was definitely the class clown. Harry will be deeply missed."
"Everyone will have their own memories of Harry and this is how we want his memory to live on," they added.
"We would also like to thank all of the amazing staff at Alder Hey Children's Hospital who took such amazing care of Harry."
A 34-year-old man who was arrested has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Merseyside Police continued to appeal for anyone with information to contact them.
