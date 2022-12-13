Liverpool Council turns fly-tipping sites into crime scenes
Liverpool City Council is turning fly-tipping sites into mocked-up crime scenes in a new crackdown in the city.
Officials are covering waste in crime scene tape to reinforce the message that randomly dumping rubbish is illegal.
Last year the council said it spent nearly £1m removing fly-tipping as it tries to plug a £73m financial hole.
The authority said it would continue to use CCTV and other intelligence to identify offenders.
The council launched the "shame" initiative last month and said it had identified 23 cases for potential prosecution since.
Two people have accepted responsibility and been fined £400 fines. Further cases are due to be sent to court.
Mayor Joanne Anderson said: "We're serious about tackling fly-tipping here in Liverpool and that's why we have launched our new campaign.
"Fly-tipping and other types of waste crime ruin our neighbourhoods and environment, and everyone has a responsibility to ensure that waste is disposed of legally and safely."
