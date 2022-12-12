Lucy Letby: No natural cause for baby's vomiting, doctor tells trial
A senior doctor has said he "can't think of a natural cause" for a previously stable baby projectile vomiting and struggling to breathe, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard.
Ms Letby is accused of attempting to murder the premature girl, referred to as Child G, three times at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015.
The nurse is charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between 2015 and 2016.
Ms Letby, 32, denies 22 charges.
Dr Stephen Breary, who was the on-call consultant at the neonatal unit in early September 2015, said Child G had been "improving" and was "stable" on 6 September.
But at 03:30 BST on 7 September, Dr Breary received an emergency call to attend the unit as the baby had a "very large projectile vomit" which "reached the chair next to the cot and canopy".
"This was not something I had witnessed before," Dr Breary said.
The prosecution alleges Ms Letby, of Hereford, overfed Child G with milk through a nasogastric tube or injected air into the same tube.
'Perplexing'
Dr Breary told the court that Child G stabilised in the early hours of 7 September after being intubated and placed on a ventilator.
But at 05:30 BST, the infant had a profound desaturation.
"Her heart rate dropped to 60[bpm] and her oxygen [saturation] to 40% - which is unusual," Dr Breary said.
Doctors at first believed there could be a problem with the ventilation equipment, so moved Child G to manual breathing support.
She was reattached to a ventilator, but the issues persisted.
"It's perplexing and I can't think of a natural cause why that would happen," Dr Breary said.
An X-ray was carried out on Child G later that morning, but Dr Breary said on the scan there "didn't seem to be anything new that would explain the symptoms".
Dr David Harkness, who was working the day shift on 7 September, told the court Child G was "incredibly sick" following her collapse in the early hours.
The medic said on 7 September Child G was "not doing particularly well" despite being ventilated.
He said there was "nothing concrete" from blood tests carried out on Child G that day to explain her collapse.
Ben Myers KC, defending, asked Dr Harkness if he agreed that a sudden deterioration for a premature baby like Child G was "not uncommon".
Dr Harkness said at the time he felt it was "relatively common", but in his subsequent years of experience he has seen considerably fewer sudden collapses.
The jury has previously been told the baby survived but suffered irreversible brain damage and was left with disabilities including quadriplegic cerebral palsy.
The trial continues.
