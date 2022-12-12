Birkenhead: Sea rescue family 'forever grateful' to RNLI crew
A mother has told the lifeboat crew who saved her daughter she would "forever grateful" at an emotional reunion.
Mabel, 12, from Birkenhead, was on holiday in Barmouth in August when she was swept out to sea and picked up by a team from the RNLI.
Her younger sister, Elsie, 10, had told her to float on her back after hearing the advice at a swimming lesson.
Her mother, Milena, has since pledged to learn to swim and has started fundraising for the charity.
She has vowed to swim 30 lengths to raise funds for the RNLI by the summer.
The Barmouth crew who rescued Mabel travelled to Hoylake Lifeboat Station to surprise Milena - and her two daughters - as she was inducted as a new volunteer.
"It was wonderful," she told BBC North West Tonight.
"[The crew] are like are part of a family. We will be forever grateful to them and the RNLI."
'Life or death'
Daryl James was among those who saved Mabel when she was swept out about a quarter of a mile (400m) from the coast.
"As we approached Mabel... she was trying to swim to us and the waves were breaking over her head," he said.
"She was a long way out to sea, she was in a life or death situation.
"That look of sheer terror in her eyes is one that will stay with us."
Her sister Elsie told Mabel about the "float to live" technique which Mr James said was crucial to her survival.
"We pulled Mabel out the water but her sister had given her those extra minutes just by passing on that word on float to live," he said.
He said seeing the family now was "overwhelming".
'Absolutely terrifying'
Milena said: "Our Christmas will be more special this year and we'll cherish the time we spend together just that little bit more, as we had come incredibly close to losing Mabel.
"It was absolutely terrifying."
As a non-simmer the experience had left her wanting to support the charity.
"I promised the crew I would learn how to swim and have kept to my word, as I want to complete a fundraising swim for the RNLI in the summer," she said.
Milena, who has already raised hundreds of pounds, added: "The first few lessons were tough and I struggled just to get in the pool, but after six lessons, I swam my first length."
