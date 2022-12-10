Croxteth crash: Boy, 13, dies after being struck by car
A 13-year-old boy who was struck by a car near a cinema has died in hospital, police have said.
Harry Kinney-Ryan was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra at Stonedale Retail Park on the East Lancashire Road, Croxteth, at about 19:20 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
A 34-year-old man who was arrested has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Merseyside police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Sgt Andy Roper said: "Harry's family are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers as our enquiries continue and our thoughts are with them at this sad time."
