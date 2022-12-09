Redcourt Care Home: Families' shock at closure announcement
Families of dementia patients at a Liverpool care home have told of the "horrendous" experience they are facing as it emerged it will suddenly close.
They have been left stunned and are assessing their options after learning Redcourt Care Home will close via a surprise email.
Argyle Care Group have not commented on the reasons behind the closure, which are understood to be financial.
The city's council said it was trying to find new homes for residents.
Karen Walsh, whose 86-year-old mother Winnie is a resident, told BBC North West Tonight: "Dementia patients don't like change, they can't cope.
"My mum gets anxious and I'm sure many people in there will.
"It's horrendous, absolutely horrendous. I mean we can't believe they can do this."
Ms Walsh said: "The operators have a duty of care for these people and we haven't been given that."
She described her sympathy for the staff at the care home, who she said were "amazing".
"This is no fault of the staff here because they are so upset," she said. "They're very kind, they just look after them so well."
Redcourt, in Mossley Hill, can accommodate about 50 people and was rated as good in a Care Quality Commission report earlier this year.
Families said they were told it was due to be sold until negotiations fell through at the last moment.
A spokeswoman for Liverpool City Council said: "We have explored alternatives to enable Redcourt to remain open but sadly the provider has taken the decision to close the home."
One relative, who did not want to be identified, said she had found a new home for her mother.
But dozens of other families are facing the possibility of a very anxious run-up to Christmas.