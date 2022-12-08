Jacob's Cream Crackers staff end strike after securing pay rise
Workers at a Jacob's Cream Crackers factory have secured a pay rise and Christmas bonus after 11 weeks of industrial action.
The GMB union said more than 750 members at the savoury biscuit plant in Aintree, Liverpool, will receive a 6.5% hike backdated to January.
Staff at the factory on Long Lane will also receive a £500 Christmas bonus and a further £250 bonus in January.
It comes after a campaign of industrial action which began in September.
GMB Organiser Lisa Ryan said: "These workers have stuck together and secured a decent pay offer through their commitment.
"They needed something to help them. We're glad the company have finally listened. Every penny earned here is down to these workers.
"All they wanted was their fair share."
The factory in Aintree also produces Jaffa Cakes, Twiglets, Club bars and Mini Cheddars.
Pladis, which owns Jacob's, have been contacted for comment.
