Eurovision 2023: Liverpool City Council to contribute £2m
Liverpool City Council will contribute £2m to the cost of staging the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the city, it has been confirmed.
It matches the £2m Liverpool City Region Combined Authority announced last month towards the cost of the event.
The musical extravaganza at the M&S Bank Arena is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people.
Liverpool is hosting the contest in May on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.
The £2m of funding from the city council is capped and 70% will be from earmarked reserves for Covid-19 sector recovery as well as contributions from the city's culture budget, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A total of £250,000 will be allocated this year, with a further £450,000 identified from next year's pot.
Councillor Harry Doyle, assistant mayor and cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: "Not only does Eurovision provide best value for our city, it provides a renewed sense of hope and optimism in the future direction of it, too, all while flying the flag for our Ukrainian friends in their time of need."
Along with £2m from the city council's purse and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, further funding is to be provided for the staging of Eurovision by external sources, such as the BBC, European Broadcasting Union and the government which is thought to be in the region of about £10m.
Liverpool City Council went out to tender for a stewarding and security firm to oversee the site at the Pier Head from 5-13 May.
Details included with the £85,000, five-month contract said the city "received praise" for its world-class facilities including the M&S Bank Arena and ACC Liverpool, the innovation behind its cultural programme, the plans to celebrate Ukrainian people and community and the "walkability" of the city.
Mr Doyle said in a written update to councillors he was backing the city to deliver a fantastic show.
He said: "There hasn't been much time to plan and prepare for Eurovision given the nature of the annual competition, but we're confident we will deliver a special and unforgettable Eurovision."
