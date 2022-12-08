St Helens man charged with attempted murder of police officer
- Published
A man has been charged with attempting to murder a Merseyside Police officer.
The attack happened as officers disarmed a man with a knife and bottle near the Mount Church on Traverse Street, St Helens, on Monday, police said.
One of the officers sustained a minor injury as they detained the man. No members of the public were harmed.
Thomas McComish, 33, of Morgan Street, St Helens, is due at Wirral Adult Remand Court later.
He is also charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
