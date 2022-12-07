Southport care worker, 90, says she has no intention of retiring
A 90-year-old carer and former nurse who has been honoured for her almost 75-year career has said she has "no intention" of giving up work.
Mary Houghton, who works at Tudor Bank Nursing Home in Southport, began her career at the town's hospital in 1948 before entering caring after retiring.
She was honoured for her career at the 2022 Caring UK Awards on Thursday.
She said she was "humbled" to get an award but said being a carer was "not a job to me; I really love it".
Mrs Houghton came to the UK from Ireland when she was 16 and started working at Southport Hospital, eventually getting promoted to an auxiliary nurse.
She worked there until she retired at the age of 60 but her retirement only lasted a week before she got a job as a carer at Tudor Bank and has worked there ever since.
Working there for three decades has "always been an honour", she told BBC North West Tonight.
She said she had been mistaken for a resident but had no qualms about caring for residents younger than herself and working with younger staff.
"I don't feel old because they don't make me feel old."
'Role model'
The nursing home manager said the young-at-heart Mrs Houghton had been his mentor.
"Mary's an inspiration to all the staff," Joshy Abraham said. "She's a role model."
Mrs Houghton said she had no idea she had been nominated for an award at the ceremony in Leicester and had gone along to support Tudor Bank's nomination in the Care Home of the Year North category.
Although the nursing home did not win an award, she said she was delighted at the surprise Lifetime Achievement Award and felt "humbled to be recognised in this way".
Caring UK said: "We chose Mary for this award as she has devoted her life to care.
"She is a truly inspirational lady and brings dedication and commitment to the workplace, always on hand to support the younger and newer team members to ensure not only that they know what they are doing, but more importantly they enjoy what they are doing."
Mrs Houghton said she loved working with her colleagues at Tudor Bank and caring for residents.
"I love it; it's not work to me," she said.
She added she has "no intention of retiring" any time soon.