World Cup 2022: Fan who saw England's 1966 triumph hopes for repeat
- Published
A fan who witnessed England's historic 1966 World Cup triumph is hoping to see the Three Lions notch another famous win in Qatar 56 years on.
Liverpool-born David Thompson was aged just five during England's jubilant 4-2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium.
The Everton and Marine AFC fan now has tickets for this year's final.
Mr Thompson said: "I've been to the last three World Cups so there's no way I could miss out on this one."
The 61-year-old told how his father Keith won tickets to the 1966 final in a raffle and, although he was "only a nipper", he remembers the "noise and clackers" of the clash.
Mr Thompson's second World Cup but first full experience was in South Africa in 2010 with his wife Yasemin, where they spent six weeks in the country and decided to attend every game they could that featured an Everton player.
He then travelled to Brazil in 2014 with his wife, who died aged 50 in August 2021, and with friends to Russia in 2018 before deciding to make it four-in-a-row in by visiting Qatar.
The football obsessive, who now lives in Canterbury, will miss Saturday's quarter-final tie with France at the Al Bayt Stadium due to work commitments in the UK.
But he has tickets for the semi-finals and final if England make it through and plans to return to Qatar even if Gareth Southgate's men do not progress.
Mr Thompson told how even when his wife was very poorly she encouraged him to attend the final of the Euros last year.
He said: "She would have loved this type of World Cup."
Mr Thompson, who works in the travel industry and is club president at Marine, said he is "cautiously optimistic" about England's chances.
"We can't say we're going to win but you have to be optimistic," he said.
"Once we get France - and I say once we do get past France - I'm hopeful."
He added: "I've got my flights booked already and I've got accommodation booked so if we don't progress I'll still come back out here and just see if I can get a ticket for the other games just to watch it really, no point wasting the accommodation."
France do not have a bench full of "world-beaters", he said.
He added: "Either team, England or France, if they're on their game can win it. If they're performing to their top level."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk