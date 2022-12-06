M56 crash: Rush hour delays as collision closes motorway
A crash has closed the M56 near Ellesmere Port in Cheshire causing rush hour delays of up to an hour.
Police said a collision had closed the eastbound carriageway at Junction 14 at about 06:00 GMT but have not yet released full details of what happened.
The National Highways Agency warned of "long delays" of 60 minutes as traffic was diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.
Two lanes were also closed on the westbound carriageway, police said.
North West Motorway Police said the measures were in place while debris was being cleared.
There were no reports of any injuries after the crash, near Chester services.
