Liverpool hotels bounce back to pre-pandemic levels
Booking rates at Liverpool hotels are almost back to pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.
A Liverpool City Council report has found that from January to September 2022 room sales increased by 63%, from 852,599 to 1,389,685.
The increase has been attributed to events such as the Labour Party Conference and the Liverpool Football Club victory parade.
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said she was "thrilled" by the figures.
She added: "What a year it has been for Liverpool. Emerging from the pandemic, we've made huge strides in getting Liverpool's hospitality sector back on track.
"We hope to continue the trend as 2023 is already looking like a bumper year with Eurovision, plus the Grand National and The Open Golf Championship in the city region."
The mayor cautioned however that "challenges remained", with the cost of living crisis impacting the hospitality sector.
