Anfield's Gaumont: Art Deco cinema reopens after charity revamp
An Art Deco cinema which last welcomed audiences more than 60 years ago has reopened after being given a new lease of life.
Charity Liverpool Lighthouse has used crowdfunding and donations to give the Gaumont in Anfield a major revamp.
The cinema originally opened in 1931, but closed to film audiences to 1960.
Creative director Rebecca Ross-Williams said she was pleased the venue could "once again bring the joy of film to our local community".
"There is currently no local cinema, so we plan to bring the experience... back to the community which has been culturally underserved for generations," she added.
Andy Brown, whose grandfather Charlie managed the cinema in the 30s, said just like the modern venue, the Gaumont "supported the community, bringing entertainment and opportunity to Anfield".
"Charlie and his wife Nell would have been very proud to know that their legacy is still living on," he said.
The restoration has included the installation of a new 32ft (10m) screen and vintage popcorn makers and candyfloss trollies fitted in the foyer.
The building is also home to recording studios, workshop rooms and a cafe.
The charity said the renovation was completed after it raised more than £25,000 to buy "state-of-the-art equipment" for the auditorium and the revamp meant the cinema "will no longer be a memory of the past".
"Screenings will be on a regular basis for the community from much-loved classics to independent screenings, at an affordable price for all," a representative said.
They added that "over time", the charity also intended to bring some of the building's Art Deco decoration "back to life".
