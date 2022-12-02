Anfield transport issues: Trams or new railway station considered
A new railway station or the introduction of trams could ease transport issues around Liverpool's stadium, a meeting has heard.
A Liverpool City Region Combined Authority meeting has been considering access to Anfield, as the nearest station is two miles away in Kirkdale.
Councillor Steve Radford said it was possible to "sense" air pollution from cars on match days.
He said the nearby Bootle branch line "could lend itself to adaptation".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said suggestions on how to best improve public transport options for communities and those attending matches were put forward in a meeting of the authority's overview and scrutiny committee.
'Other alternatives'
Mr Radford, the committee chairman, said the area around the ground "doesn't have a rail system as an alternative and we have a Bootle branch line that could lend itself to adaptation and a train station there."
He conceded that it would not be straightforward to get passenger trains on the line and admitted given the prevalence of breakdowns of freight trains that currently use the route, it would be difficult to expand the passenger network to the branch line.
The meeting heard capacity could also be an issue for the adoption of the line for passenger trains, as a 30-minute service would be the likely option moving forward.
Liam Robinson, the authority's transport portfolio holder, said about 300 passengers use a Merseyrail service on average, so "shifting people" would prove challenging for the line on match days.
However, he said tram technology could be considered as an option to alleviate congestion issues around north Liverpool.
He said the authority had committed to a feasibility study, the remit of which had been "widened".
"We're looking at other kinds of alternatives, like tram train technology that could use the Bootle branch line and on to street-running tracks to get closer to the stadium, that could be an option."
