Indie rock star Tim Burgess serves up coffee to help homeless
The frontman of indie rockers The Charlatans has praised the work of a Liverpool coffee shop that supports homeless people.
Tim Burgess said Papercup in Queen Square was "showing how it should be done" after a day volunteering with staff.
The shop offers work to homeless people as well as raising money to support rough sleepers in the city.
"They're amazing", Mr Burgess said.
The singer-songwriter, who penned hits like The Only One I Know, discovered the shop on social media and donated earlier this year.
Very busy @PCPCoffee today, when @Tim_Burgess popped in to serve some lattes with the help of Dan! Find out how it went on @bbcmerseyside Breakfast tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vXt85J35b5— BBC Radio Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) December 1, 2022
"I read about the philosophy of this coffee shop and how much they've helped homeless people post-pandemic and it's really important," he said.
Burgess spent Thursday morning and afternoon at the venue serving coffee.
Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, he said: "It's amazing to see the place in all its glory and meet everyone behind the scenes.
"Everyone's working really hard and everyone's very generous. They're amazing."
Asked how he was fairing as a trainee barista, he said: "I don't think I'm the best, but I've been shown some good tricks today."
