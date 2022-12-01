Indie rock star Tim Burgess serves up coffee to help homeless

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess
Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess spent the day as a guest barista

The frontman of indie rockers The Charlatans has praised the work of a Liverpool coffee shop that supports homeless people.

Tim Burgess said Papercup in Queen Square was "showing how it should be done" after a day volunteering with staff.

The shop offers work to homeless people as well as raising money to support rough sleepers in the city.

"They're amazing", Mr Burgess said.

The singer-songwriter, who penned hits like The Only One I Know, discovered the shop on social media and donated earlier this year.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

"I read about the philosophy of this coffee shop and how much they've helped homeless people post-pandemic and it's really important," he said.

Burgess spent Thursday morning and afternoon at the venue serving coffee.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, he said: "It's amazing to see the place in all its glory and meet everyone behind the scenes.

"Everyone's working really hard and everyone's very generous. They're amazing."

Asked how he was fairing as a trainee barista, he said: "I don't think I'm the best, but I've been shown some good tricks today."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics