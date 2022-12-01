HMP Liverpool prison officers in court over inmate's death
- Published
Two prison officers charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the death of an inmate at HMP Liverpool have appeared in court.
Anthony Paine, 35, killed himself in his cell at the Walton prison in 2018.
Custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 63, and senior officer Rachael Jameson, 31, have also been charged with health and safety failings.
They appeared before magistrates in Liverpool and were told to next appear at the city's crown court on 5 January.
Mr Paine, who had severe mental health problems, had been jailed for 18 months in January 2018 for affray and endangering the public after climbing on to a roof.
He died in hospital after being found in his cell on 19 February, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk