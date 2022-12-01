City of Chester by-election: Polling stations open across constituency
- Published
Polling stations have opened in a by-election that will see Chester's next MP elected.
The vote was triggered when Labour's Christian Matheson, who had represented the city since 2015, resigned in October after a panel found he was guilty of serious sexual misconduct.
Polls opened across the City of Chester constituency at 07:00 GMT and will close at 22:00.
Nine candidates have put themselves forward to become the new MP.