Merseyside PC accused of having sex on duty appears in court
- Published
A police officer accused of having sex while on duty has appeared in court.
PC Adam Hoyle, who has been suspended from Merseyside Police, has been charged with four offences of misconduct in a public office between May 2012 and May 2019.
He also faces three charges of unauthorised access to computer data between June and November 2019.
The 39-year-old, of Halewood, will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 4 January.
Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard Mr Hoyle allegedly formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman and had intercourse with her while on duty.
He faces the same allegations involving a second woman and is accused of kissing a third woman and trying to instigate sexual activity with her while on duty.
The officer, who was based at Lower Lane Police Station in Liverpool, appeared at court after a postal requisition and was granted unconditional bail.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk