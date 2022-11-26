Ava White: Remembrance walk a year on after her death in Snapchat row
A memorial walk has been held for a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a row over a Snapchat video.
Ava White was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on event in November 2021.
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 13 years for her murder.
Ava's family and knife-crime campaigners walked through Liverpool on the anniversary of her death to stress the danger of carrying knives.
The Ava White Foundation has been set up by her family to generate awareness and raise money for bleed control kits.
The kits, that are designed to treat stab wounds, will be installed in public places.
The family are aiming to distribute 50 kits across Liverpool city centre and have reached half their target so far.
Ava's mum Leanne White, 39, said: "The importance of these bleed packs is to make sure they are out there so we don't have another child die on our streets.
"So another mother hasn't got to be sitting here and feeling the way I'm feeling everyday."
Ava's sister Mia, 19, said the packs "can be used for trauma bleeding or if you have been hurt with a knife".
She added: "They do save lives."
Mrs White has told how she feels like she is living a life sentence and said the night her daughter died "was just a blur".
Ava's sister also spoke last month about how the day of her death remains fresh in her memory.
Her killer's trial heard that Ava and her friends got into an argument with the teenager and three of his friends when the boys recorded Snapchat videos of her group.
Ava's friends said the boy, who was 14 at the time, "grinned" after stabbing her in the neck with a flick-knife before fleeing the scene.
She was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital with critical injuries but died a short time later.