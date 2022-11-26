Rock Ferry burglary victim who died a gentle soul - brother
A man who died after an aggravated burglary at his home was a "gentle soul", his family said.
David Quigley, 69, was found dead three weeks after suffering a head injury during the raid at his home in Rock Ferry, Wirral, on 25 October.
Paying tribute, Tom Quigley said: "Everyone whose life he touched will miss him very much, not least me."
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with murder.
"My brother David was a gentle soul," Tom said.
"He was troubled for many years with mental health problems and chronic anxiety, which sometimes made everyday issues seem insurmountable to him.
"But he was loved and respected by his many family, friends, neighbours and fellow churchgoers alike.
"As those who knew him would agree, if you were ever down on your uppers, David would be there to give whatever he could, despite not having much himself."
He said: "Everyone whose life he touched will miss him very, very much, not least me, his only brother."
He added the family would be grateful "to be left in peace to mourn their loss".