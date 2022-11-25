Mother reunited with baby items found in Liverpool skip
- Published
A mother and her daughter have been reunited with precious baby items found in a Liverpool recycling centre after they were accidently thrown out.
Catherine Ohara said she had "given up all hope" of finding the items which she had not seen for 13 years.
Silver trinket boxes, a baby scan photo and patient ID band were found by a council worker, prompting a social media appeal to find the owners.
"To be told they'd been found just knocked me for six," Ms Ohara said.
The items were found by Liverpool Streetscene worker Karl Clarke who spotted the items at the recycling centre in Old Swan. He realised they were a "treasured keepsake" which may have been thrown out in error.
Liverpool City Council tweeted an image of the items and it did not take long for social media users to identify the style of the ID tag dated between 2005 and 2006.
The tweet was also spotted by Matt Connor, chief information officer for Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust, who was then able to find Ms Ohara through hospital records.
It was revealed the items had been misplaced when the family moved from their Anfield home earlier this year.
Ms Ohara and her daughter Macy, now 16, were reunited with the items at Liverpool Women's Hospital earlier.
"I'd given up all hope to be honest when I realised we'd lost these," Ms Ohara said.
"To then be told the other day they'd been found just knocked me for six."
Ms Ohara said it was very emotional to back at the Women's hospital as Macy was born nine days premature, weighing just 4lb 5oz, and spent time in intensive care.
The reunion also fell on the second anniversary of Macy's grandfather's death.
"It's my dad's anniversary today and it just feels like he's looking down on us," Ms Ohara said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk