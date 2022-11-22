Sir Ringo Starr to sell Peace and Love statues
- Published
Sir Ringo Starr has unveiled a collection of 500 life-size statues of his famous Peace and Love hand gesture to be sold online for charity.
The gesture is the former Beatles drummer's signature greeting and symbolises his message of "positivity and light" to the world.
The musician has designed 250 stainless steel and 250 bronze original artworks.
The stainless steel statues have a £4,200 price tag with the bronze artworks up for sale at £1,600.
Each statue is 25cm (9.84in) tall with a 12cm base and weighs 3.5lb (1.6kg) and will come with a certificate of authenticity and be housed in a Ringo Peace and Love box.
Proceeds from the sale, available exclusively online at Julien's Auctions, will go towards the Lotus Foundation.
The organisation supports charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in diverse areas including, substance abuse, domestic abuse victims, homelessness, and animals in need.
Sir Ringo, 82, has become synonymous with the symbol and its message, which has become the focal point of his annual Peace and Love birthday global celebrations, which feature a star-studded line-up of musical friends and family.
He has also commissioned the erection of stainless steel monument weighing 800lb of the hand symbol in his adopted hometown of Beverly Hills, California.
Julien's Auctions has broken world records with previous sales of Beatles memorabilia including the star's Ludwig drum kit which sold for a record £1.85m, The Beatles White Album owned by Sir Ringo and John Lennon's acoustic guitar which sold for £2m.
Last month, Sir Ringo was forced to cancel the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19 twice in two weeks.
He received his knighthood in 2018, and was inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame as a solo artist in 2015.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk