Wife's tribute to husband after Runcorn car crash death
- Published
The wife of a man who died weeks after a car crash in Cheshire has paid tribute to her "best friend" and "soul mate".
Kevin Viles, 41, died on Friday after he was badly injured on the A533 Southern Expressway in Runcorn on 17 October.
The father-of-four was a passenger in a silver Mini Cooper whose driver then fled, leaving him inside the wreckage.
His wife Emma said her heart has been "torn apart".
A 29-year-old man from Widnes has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mrs Viles said her husband died in Aintree Hospital in Liverpool after "he fought so very hard to heal and recover from his injuries to be back with me and our four amazing children".
She added: "Life is never going to be the same for any of us without him, he was our big friendly giant who would do absolutely anything for anyone and always put people before himself.
"A world that was full of happiness is now an empty place for me."
Police have appealed for any information, CCTV or dashcam footage.
PC Liz Thompson urged people to come forward "so we can get justice for Kevin's family".