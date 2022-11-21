Liverpool's Royal Liver Building sale on hold
The sale of Liverpool's Royal Liver Building has been put on hold, the agent selling it has confirmed.
The Grade I-listed historic site was put on the market with a £90m price tag in March.
It had been bought by Luxembourg-based Corestate Capital Holding in 2017 for £48m.
Sales agent CBRE said there had been "significant" interest in the site but the owners were "forging forward" with the asset management of the property.
When it was put up for sale, CBRE executive director Colin Thomasson described it as "the most recognisable office building in the North of England and an icon on the global stage".
The building, topped by the city's famous Liver Birds, has been home to several firms, including Everton Football Club, manufacturer Princes Foods and HSBC bank.
Opened in 1911, the Pier Head building became one of the city's renowned Three Graces, along with the neighbouring Cunard and Port of Liverpool buildings.
The building has been a backdrop for many TV and film productions including part of Gotham City in the superhero blockbuster The Batman.
In June 2020, firefighters had to bring a blaze in the building under control which began when a firework was thrown at the building as fans celebrated Liverpool winning the Premier League.
A man was later given a suspended sentence for throwing the firework, which caused about £30,000 worth of damage.
