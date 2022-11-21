Hooters Liverpool told to remove signs at new site
Restaurant chain Hooters has been ordered to remove signage at its new Liverpool franchise after planning permission was refused.
The site at New Zealand House in Water Street opened earlier.
The city council said an application for the signs was rejected last month as it was a conservation area.
Councillor Nick Small said erecting the signage after the application was rejected was "irresponsible". The BBC has attempted to contact Hooters.
The mayor of Liverpool opposed plans for the Hooters franchise - which has been known for employing scantily-clad waitresses - in the city.
Joanne Anderson said the chain had an "infamous sexually objectifying and misogynistic environment".
However, the licence for the UK's second venue for the American business was approved in February and the applicant Beauvoir said it would be "a family-friendly sports restaurant".
Labour-run Liverpool City Council said the planning application for its illuminated signage at the franchise was refused on the grounds the signs would fail to preserve the character and appearance of the building and the Castle Street conservation area.
A spokesman for the council said it had written to the applicant requesting its removal but as an appeal was under way it could not take enforcement action.
"As the refusal of advertisement consent has been appealed, the planning department is awaiting the outcome of the appeal process before any further enforcement steps can be taken.
"The appeal will be determined by the planning inspectorate in due course," the spokesman said.
Mr Small said it was "totally irresponsible" for the chain to disregard the planning decision in such a "significant" area in the "heart of the city".
Hooters announced plans for 36 new UK locations in 2008 but only Cardiff and Bristol opened.
Both have since closed leaving a single UK branch in Nottingham.
