Wirral burglary death: Boy, 15, charged with murder
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who died after being injured during a burglary.
David Quigley, 69, was found dead three weeks after suffering a head injury in his home in Rock Ferry, Wirral on 25 October, Merseyside Police said.
A boy, 15, who was previously charged with assault and aggravated burglary, has been charged with Mr Quigley's murder, the force added.
He will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.
