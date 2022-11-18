BBC Children in Need: 'Safe space' set up after Olivia shooting
A wellbeing scheme set up close to where Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot has given local children "a safe space", its organisers have said.
The nine-year-old was killed as her mum tried to stop a gunman entering their house in Liverpool on 22 August. A man was later charged with her murder.
In the aftermath, community hub The Drive set up a support programme in Dovecot, aided by BBC Children In Need.
Manager Joanne Kennedy said it allowed children to work through their worries.
She said it had been "amazing to give them this space".
As part of activities for children, wellbeing practitioner Nicola Mainwaring said the centre created a "worry monster" to help children process their feelings about what had happened.
"We asked the children to write down worries they might have been having at the time and pop them into the worry monster," she said.
"[It] would eat them and deal with them, so they didn't have to carry them on their shoulders."
She said it had been "important.. to just be around the children and work with them [to] provide that continuity and a safe space for them".
Beckie, who lives nearby, said her children loved spending time at the centre.
"If it wasn't here, the kids would be just roaming round the streets and that's what we don't want in our area," she said.
"I think for a lot of people, if The Drive wasn't here, they'd be really struggling.
"It's amazing what they are doing."
Michael, who attends the centre with his parents, said it was a "good way to get me out of the house".
"I'd just be sitting in my room on my phone," he said.
"My favourite day is Monday, because I know there is always another day after."
