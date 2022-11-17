New support for victims of crime launches in Merseyside
A new support service for victims of crime has launched across Merseyside.
The Victim Care Merseyside hub will provide free, confidential and non-judgemental advice for all victims of crime, no matter when it happened.
The aim is to make it easier for victims to access support without having to speak to the police.
Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said the service already "does a vital job supporting thousands of vulnerable people".
She added: "Ensuring every victim gets the right support, at the right time, in the right way is an absolute priority."
Ms Spurrell said: "Using their extensive knowledge and community links, the team will be able to access a whole range of additional services - from counselling and therapeutic support to financial advice or addiction services, while also linking in with local grassroots organisations who do such a vital job supporting people in their communities."
Hub manager Nicky Griffiths said: "We know that in the wake of a crime, many people feel lost, vulnerable, sometimes scared. They don't always know how to pick up the pieces.
"Sometimes you just want someone to talk to in confidence - a real person that cares and that wants to help. That's exactly what we are here to provide. We understand how you feel, and we are here to support you."
