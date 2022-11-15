Wirral shooting: Murder arrests after woman killed in home
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a 53-year-old woman was shot dead in her home in Merseyside.
Jacqueline Rutter was shot in the chest at the house on Meadowbrook Road in Moreton, Wirral, on 30 October in what police believe was a targeted attack.
A 52-year-old man and a 44-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remain in custody.
Officers are continuing to appeal for information.
A 79-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was released under investigation earlier this month.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.