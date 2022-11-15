Liverpool's Rowan Garth Care Home must improve or faces closure
A care home could be shut down in six months' time if it fails to make improvements after a watchdog found its residents were at "risk of harm".
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Rowan Garth Care Home as inadequate following an inspection in September.
It found staff at the care home on Lower Breck Road in Liverpool did not always effectively safeguard those living there.
Bloomcare Ltd, which runs the care home, apologised for its failings.
The watchdog said it would take enforcement action, which could lead to the home being prevented from operating, if improvements are not made.
The inspection in September was prompted in part due to the notification of an incident involving a resident who was allegedly abused.
In the report, it found the home was inadequate for its 95 residents.
Residents were described as being at an increased risk of abuse as prevention processes were not always followed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
The CQC report also said multiple safeguarding incidents had also not been referred to Liverpool City Council for investigation, the report said.
'Immediate action needed'
But inspector found the senior management team ensured immediate action was taken to mitigate the failures highlighted in the report.
"However, we are not yet assured that these actions are effective or embedded to ensure that the quality and safety of the service is consistently monitored and improved," the inspectors added.
Last year, Covid-19 prevention measures were highlighted as sub-standard with the highest numbers of Covid-related deaths in the city recorded at the home.
A spokesman for Bloomcare Ltd, part of Wellington Healthcare (Adern Ltd), said it had taken immediate action and had a comprehensive action plan in place.
He said the alleged abuse was an isolated incident with full disclosure given to the relevant authorities.
"We are sorry to our residents and families that we fell short of expectations," he said.
"Like all good quality and responsible care providers, we strive to improve all the time and we will continue to do so."
