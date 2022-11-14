West Derby MP says he will seek police advice over intimidation
- Published
An MP who wants to remain as a Labour candidate at the next election has said he will be "seeking guidance" from police over alleged intimidation.
West Derby MP Ian Byrne tweeted that he faced "shameful" intimidation at an event on Saturday and had blocked those "involved in this appalling behaviour".
A councillor supporting a different candidate said the MP must withdraw the claim, which had left him "baffled".
The Labour party has been approached for comment.
Mr Byrne is being challenged in the race in West Derby by Liverpool councillor Anthony Lavelle and Lancashire councillor Kimberley Whitehead, after losing a series of ballots in his local party.
In a week's time, members of the constituency Labour Party will choose one of the three to be their candidate.
The process, which started in the summer has been described as "toxic" by Labour members.
Mr Byrne, who was elected to Westminster in 2019, has become a well-known campaigner on food poverty and is one of those pushing for the introduction of a Hillsborough Law.
However, he's been criticised by some Labour members for putting those interests ahead of more local matters, and focusing on national campaigns rather than constituency issues.
His initial selection process was also controversial within the local party, as some longstanding councillors were overlooked.
He has garnered support from high profile Labour figures, including the mayors of Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester, Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham, with whom he was campaigning at the weekend.
'Shocked and appalled'
The event, which took place in a pub car park, coincided with one hosted by Mr Lavelle.
On Twitter, Mr Byrne criticised the "shameful" intimidation he claimed his group faced at the event.
"The intimidation I was met with when hosting two mayors, a local councillor and local party members in my constituency was shameful and anyone involved in this appalling behaviour, including local politicians has been blocked from my social media," he said.
He added that he had "taken this action in support of my own and my team's mental health and safety in light of the death threat we faced recently" and would be "seeking guidance" from Merseyside Police and Liverpool Council in the days ahead.
In August, Mr Byrne said he had been made aware of a "possible threat to life" aimed at himself, his family and his office staff.
Mr Byrne's version of events has been disputed by supporters of Mr Lavelle, who did not wish to be named but told the BBC they did not witness any intimidation, jeering or even banter.
Liverpool councillor Harry Doyle, who is backing Mr Lavelle, called on Mr Byrne to retract his remarks.
"I am shocked and appalled at this statement," he said.
"The meeting point for Anthony's campaign was at a venue next door to an event Ian held with supporters which was completely unknown to me.
"I had friendly interactions with members supporting Ian as they walked towards us, some of whom I have deep respect and admiration for as I have known them for years.
"There was no intimidation from any of Anthony's team."
Mr Doyle said a "friendly conversation" was held between Mr Lavelle, Mr Rotheram and Mr Burnham, and said he was "baffled" by Mr Byrne's statement.
"We should absolutely expect better from our sitting MP," he said.
"I will repeat what I said earlier today in that, in the case Ian is reselected, I will be there at every campaign session to get him re-elected in West Derby.
"We are one Labour movement.
"I would however like an apology and for his statement to be withdrawn as his claims of intimidation by myself and others are completely untrue."
Supporters of Mr Lavelle said he had faced a torrent of abuse online since challenging Ian Byrne, while Mr Byrne's supporters have questioned the legality of the selection process itself.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk